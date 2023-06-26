Body Of Missing Kayaker Pulled From Merrimack River In Haverhill: Police

Haverhill Firefighters found the kayaker's body around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio said. The kayaker was an adult male.

Procopio said that is took crews about two hours to locate the body. No other information was released.

This comes after the body of a missing 20-year-old kayaker was also found following a multi-day search at Westfield's Pequot Pond, as also reported by Daily Voice.

