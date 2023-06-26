Overcast 70°

Body Of Missing Kayaker Pulled From Merrimack River In Haverhill: Police

The body of a missing kayaker was pulled from the Merrimack River this weekend, according to authorities. 

The Haverhill fire department responded to the scene. Photo Credit: Haverhill Fire Department
David Cifarelli
Haverhill Firefighters found the kayaker's body around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio said. The kayaker was an adult male. 

Procopio said that is took crews about two hours to locate the body. No other information was released. 

This comes after the body of a missing 20-year-old kayaker was also found following a multi-day search at Westfield's Pequot Pond, as also reported by Daily Voice

