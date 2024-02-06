Big Bully? Massachusetts 'Bachelor' Contestant Gains Notoriety As Season Villain

Bully that is. And they being Bachelor Nation, and her being Sydney Gordon: The 28-year-old "expert in all things social media" with roots in Massachusetts.

The New Bedford native is among the 15 women who remain on this season of ABC's "The Bachelor," fighting for the affection of 28-year-old Joey Graziadei, of Collegeville, PA.

Sydney stole the most screen time last week during Episode 2, when another contestant, 31-year-old Madina, said: "For me to come here as a 31-year-old, I feel like my time is very limited."

She then said she regretted making the comment out loud.

A third contestant, Maria, who is older than Joey by one year, told others that Madina made the comment, but later implied to the cameras that being older than Joey was something she wished Madina would not feel insecure about.

Enter, Sydney, who tells the cameras: "Madina is my girl. I’m not gonna tolerate that, and I’m gonna say something."

By the end of the episode, Maria asks Sydney to come to her and talk before starting drama. She agrees and that's that.

Sort of.

At the start of Week 3's episode, Sydney and Maria are called to be on a group date, in which Sydney says it "sucks" to be on a date with Maria but is going to make the most of it in hopes of getting closer to Joey.

Maria, on the other hand, seems glad the drama is behind her.

Spoiler alert, it's not.

Sydney during the date admits to having faked an orgasm before, which the other women seem to frown upon. She later says Maria isn't her cup of tea and performs a cheerleading routine, after confidently how she competed in pageants for years (the date was talent show-themed).

Awkward music played and some people clapped.

"That was hilarious," Edwina said.

Maria and Madina make up the next day, and Maria appears to continue to try to make amends with everyone to stay focused on the reason why they're all there (Joey), but Sydney still isn't over it and says she refuses to "let the mean girl win."

"I can not sit there and let a mean girl be a mean girl. No."

Sydney tells Joey that she was trying to defend Madina when she became Maria's target, and says Maria called her "embarrassing" among other things.

Then, Maria tells her side of it all, after which Joey says Maria felt more genuine than Sydney.

Both women get roses and will continue into Week 4.

Redditors seem to have taken a clear side, saying Sydney is a "manipulative mean girl."

Another said she lied to Joey about being called names.

"This wasn't even her fight," they said. "She is not a girls girl. She is projecting herself onto Maria. Mean Girl, check. Catty, check. Manipulator, check. Gas lighter, check."

One, however, feels that the hate Sydney's been getting online may be a bit excessive.

"Well if Sydney didn’t know what bullying was before, I think she has a better idea tonight," a Redditor wrote after the episode. "The internet has doled out some continuing Ed. 😂"

