Aussie Shepard Left Inside Car Near Groveland Animal Rescue Facility: Police

Police responded for report of an Australian Shepard that abandoned in an alleyway near Sweet Paws Rescue, located at 310 Main Street, around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen reports.

Officers identified the suspect as a blonde woman driving a black Mazda SUV who was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt.

The woman is being sought on suspicion of animal cruelty despite the dog being uninjured. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Groveland Police at 978-521-1212.

