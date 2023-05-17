Arson: At Least 8 Fires That Destroyed 400 Acres In Lynn Were Intentionally Set

Investigators from the Lynn Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit said fires on Friday, Saturday, and Wednesday were the result of arson.

“Fires like these put people, property, and wildlife at risk,” said Department of Conservation & Recreation Chief Fire Warden David Celino. “We’re experiencing Red Flag conditions across Massachusetts right now, with high winds, low humidity, and very dry fuel. Outdoor fires will burn rapidly, spread quickly, and produce dangerous fire behavior under these conditions. That puts an enormous strain on firefighters, their departments, and the communities they serve.”

Luckily, there have been no severe injuries or property damage from the conflagrations so far, Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said. Though, the risk rises with every blaze.

Investigators ask anyone with information about these fires to contact the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at 978-567-3310 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9225. Tips leading to arrests can lead to awards of up to $5,000.

