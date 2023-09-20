Andover Dealer Who Caused OD Death, Bragged About Drugs' Strength Gets 5 Years: DA

Joseph Comeau, 28, pleaded guilty to intimidation of a witness and manslaughter in the death of Max Durham in 2019, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. The prosecutor's office asked for a sentence of eight to 10 years in jail.

Police said Durham purchased drugs from Comeau on Dec. 6, 2019, in Manchester, New Hampshire. During the deal, Comeau bragged about how powerful the drugs were. Though he did not tell Durham it was pure fentanyl, authorities said.

Durham was found dead the next morning in his Andover home.

Durham's obituary said he had struggled with addiction and mental health issues, but he was a talented young man with varied interests.

Max's passions were many. He was an avid hiker and skier, skiing with his brother and father in the White Mountains, out west, and France. Max skateboarded, bicycled and baked Christmas cookies. Recently, he had discovered painting. He loved to surf at York beach. Max adored his brother, bro, to no end. He nurtured and loved his border collie Sky.

