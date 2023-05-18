$800,000 From 8 Tickets: Methuen Woman Wins Big In Mass Cash Lottery Game

Cynthia Holden won a total of $800,000 in the game's Thursday, May 11 drawing by playing the same set of numbers on eight Mass Cash tickets, the Massachusetts Lottery reports.

The five winning numbers that Holden chose represent family members' birthdays. She claimed her prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s claim center in Lawrence on Tuesday.

Holden bought the winning tickets at Methuen Package Store, located at 462 Lowell Street in Methuen. The store got total of $8,000 bonuses for selling each of the tickets.

