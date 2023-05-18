A Few Clouds 63°

$800,000 From 8 Tickets: Methuen Woman Wins Big In Mass Cash Lottery Game

A woman from Methuen proved that consistency is key after she used the same set of numbers on several lottery tickets that earned her a winning prize, officials said.

Cynthia Holden stands with her winning check for $800,000
Cynthia Holden stands with her winning check for $800,000 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
David Cifarelli
Cynthia Holden won a total of $800,000 in the game's Thursday, May 11 drawing by playing the same set of numbers on eight Mass Cash tickets, the Massachusetts Lottery reports. 

The five winning numbers that Holden chose represent family members' birthdays. She claimed her prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s claim center in Lawrence on Tuesday. 

Holden bought the winning tickets at Methuen Package Store, located at 462 Lowell Street in Methuen. The store got total of $8,000 bonuses for selling each of the tickets.

