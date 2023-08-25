73-Year-Old Faces Assault Charge After Fight With Parking Officer In Manchester-by-the-Sea

The alleged scuffle happened Wednesday, Aug. 23, when the parking enforcement officer tried to write the man a ticket ner Masconomo Park on Beach Steet in Manchester-by-the-Sea just after 2:30 p.m., Manchester-by-the-Sea police said.

Instead of taking the ticket, the man, who was not identified, shoved it back into the officer's chest, authorities said. He also tried to stop her from radioing headquarters as the dispute escalated.

The man sped away rather than accept the ticket, police said, and Manchester-by-the-Sea police put out a bulletin for his car. Middleton police spotted it about 30 minutes later, and they convinced the man to go to the Manchester-by-the-Sea police station.

The man spoke with officers, and authorities decided to charge him with assault and battery on a Person over 60 and intimidation of a witness, police said.

His name will not be released until he goes before a magistrate judge.

