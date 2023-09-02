(Update) 7 Shot In Lynn: 1 Dead, 2 Critical In Attack At House Party, Police Say

Brian Diaz posted about the fundraiser on social media, as people wrote memorials to the 25-year-old.

Hi my name is Brian Diaz I tragically lost my ONLY little bother Abraham Diaz to gun violence. As many of you know my brother was a great young man that would help anyone in need and at this very sad time he needs everyone show him and love and keep his name alive all donations will be greatly appreciated.

Original: A mass shooting at an Essex County house party left one person dead and two others fighting for their lives early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The attack happened in Lynn just before 2:30 a.m. when someone opened fire at a home in Lynn, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Seven people were wounded in the shooting.

Authorities rushed them to an area hospital, where one person was pronounced dead, and two others were critically wounded, Lynn police said. The other injuries were considered not life-threatening.

Abraham Diaz, 25, of Lynn, was identified by his brother as the man who died in the attack by his brother, Brian, though police have not IDed any of the victims.

(Abraham is on the right)

Reports said they were celebrating someone leaving for college. Police do not believe this is a random attack.

No arrests have been made, but investigators promised results.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice," Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said in a news release. "No family should have to endure the loss of loved ones through senseless violence like this. This needs to stop!"

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Lynn police at 781-595-2000.

