60 Boxer Dogs Seized From Merrimac Home Taxing Help Networks

Police said officers removed the dogs from a home on Locust Grove Road in Merrimac on Tuesday, June 11, after receiving reports of animal hoarding and overcrowding. The owner voluntarily forfeited the dogs to authorities.

Police did not release the owner's name as no charges have been filed, but a multi-agency investigation involving Haverhill, Windham (New Hampshire), and Merrimac police is ongoing.

The MSPCA-Angell is caring for the boxers, but processing them and preparing them forever homes will take time and money — as much as $10,000.

“We’re still doing initial evaluations, so we aren’t yet sure what kind of care these dogs will need before they’re ready to find new homes,” said MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection, Mike Keiley. “But we know the property they came from allegedly had unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.”

The dogs range in age from puppies to seniors, and each of them has specific needs.

“So, some of the dogs are thin, and many have acute medical issues that need to be addressed, like dental work,” Keiley continued. “It’ll take a few days for us to have a clear picture of what’s next for them, but we do know that we need help now.”

Some of the dogs may be available for adoption as early as Monday, June 17, from shelters in Boston, Methuen, and Salem.

The MSPCA is accepting donations to help offset the cost of caring for the dogs. Those can be made at mspca.org/boxers.

