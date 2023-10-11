Mostly Cloudy 65°

$2M Lottery Win: Peabody Man Has Modest Plan For His Major Payday

While most everyone has a wild-eyed fantasy of what they would do if they won the lottery: buy a Ferrari, go on a luxurious vacation, or maybe even make some investments. One Peabody man who recently won a massive payday has a low-key goal. 

Michael Dodge collected his $2 million check on Friday, Oct. 6, after he won the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” $10 scratch card game. 

Dodge took the $1.3 million lump sum payment before taxes rather than the annuity. 

And how does he plan to spend that seven-figure sum? He wants to use some of the money to pay off his truck. 

Dodge bought the ticket at 7-Eleven, 314 Boston Rd. in North Billerica. The store will get $20,000 for selling the ticket. 

