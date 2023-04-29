Overcast 52°

25-Year-Old Lawrence Man Found Dead While In Police Custody: DA

Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old Lawrence mad died while in police custody over the weekend.

Lawrence Police Department headquarters
David Cifarelli
Christian Marte-Martinez was placed into a cell at the Lawrence Police Department headquarters around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Police later found Marte-Martinez unresponsive around 5 a.m., the DA's Office said.

Officers began CPR and other life-saving measures before taking Marte-Martinez to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing. 

