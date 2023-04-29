25-Year-Old Lawrence Man Found Dead While In Police Custody: DA

Christian Marte-Martinez was placed into a cell at the Lawrence Police Department headquarters around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Police later found Marte-Martinez unresponsive around 5 a.m., the DA's Office said.

Officers began CPR and other life-saving measures before taking Marte-Martinez to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.