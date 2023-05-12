21-Year-Old Dies In Late-Night Amesbury Crash: Police

Benjamin Laverty, of Whitehall Road in South Hampton, New Hampshire, died in a motorcycle crash that occurred at 217 Elm Street around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, May 12, according to the Amesbury Police Department.

The motorcycle operator was found unresponsive on the scene.

The first officer on the scene rendered first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and advanced life support measures were administered by the Amesbury Paramedics once they arrived at the scene.

Despite these efforts, the 21-year-old was declared dead on the scene.

The incident appears to be a single-vehicle accident, the Amesbury Police Department told Daily Voice, but is still under investigation.

Massachusetts Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) are investigating the crash.

