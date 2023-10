A representative of Gotham City Nominee Trust of Quincy collected a $1 million prize for someone who won the “$1,000,000 Fat Wallet” scratch-off game.

The winner chose to take the $650,000 (before taxes) lump sum rather than the annuity.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms, 320 S. Broadway in Lawrence. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

