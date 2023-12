Maria Acevedo Valdez won the seven-figure payday playing the “$10,000,000 Premier Cash” $20 scratch-off game.

She opted to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She wants to use that money to help her family, she told lottery officials.

Valdez bought the ticket at Mobil (Energy North Inc.) at 139 River St. in Andover. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

