Delvin Sanchez, 18, was arrested at a home in Peabody for the Dec. 26 shooting and charged with armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact, according to Lynn police.

Sanchez is accused of giving the gun to the shooter shortly after 8:30 p.m.

He picked up the shooter in his mother’s car and drove out of the area, WCVB reported.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas D'Amato told the court on Thursday, Jan. 4:

"Exterior video evidence from adjoining businesses of this Pizza Hut yielded footage of two suspects walking into Pizza Hut. Within seconds, the three alleged victims were observed entering the Pizza Hut behind the suspects. Shortly thereafter, the front door of Pizza Hut was seen to shatter, and individuals were observed running out.”

Sanchez pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to return to court on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.