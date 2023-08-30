Light Rain 77°

13-Year-Old Goes Missing Out Of Haverhill, Police Ask For Help

Police are looking for a teenager who went missing in Essex County. 

Destiny Serrano went missing on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Morgan Gonzales
Destiny Serrano, age 13, was last seen in the area of High Grove Streets in Haverhill around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the Haverhill Police Department. 

Serrano is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 105 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black leggings. 

Police do not know where she is heading and ask anyone who sees her or knows her location to call the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212. 

