As of 8:15 a.m., all lanes were closed in both directions at Mountain Road near Exit 74, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

The MDOT site shows two vehicles were involved in a crash.

Daily Voice has reached out to Maryland State Police for details. This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.