Six Displaced By Fast-Moving Fire That Tore Through Converted Washington County Apartment House

First responders were called shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday morning to South Main Street in Boonsboro, where a fire broke out in a two-story residence that had been converted into a five-unit apartment house.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started in a downstairs apartment where two people were living. Both were able to escape, but one suffered minor injuries.

The occupant inside the unit where the fire originated was taken to Meritus Medical Center where he is being treated and is expected to be released. Two firefighters were treated on the scene and also released.

"Volunteer and career staff have been working tirelessly for several hours to extinguish the fire, rescue occupants, protect surrounding residences, buildings and people to ensure public safety- limiting the exposure to the surrounding structures," the Washington County Division of Emergency Services posted online.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 ($150,000 to the structure, $100,000 to its contents).

More than 90 first responders from agencies across the region were called to the scene on Friday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Six people living in the building were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross

"Incidents such as these requires a significant amount of manpower for the labor and time involved," DES posted. "Job well done to all crews involved and we thank our mutual aid partners from the surrounding jurisdictions for their support during this incident."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.