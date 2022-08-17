Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators

Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter.

Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.

At approximately 3 a.m. on the day of the fatal shooting, officers responded to the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville, where there was a reported fatal incident involving several victims.

Upon arrival, police said that officers located three adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds - two of which were non-life-threatening - though Salgado-Mata suffered a fatal wound to his upper body.

All three were transported to area hospitals for treatment, where Salgado-Mata was later pronounced dead.

The investigation led police to identify Bonilla-Flores and De-La-O-Rodriguez as suspects in the shooting, they said.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, police said that a warrant was issued for Bonilla-Flores, while a second was obtained for De-La-O-Rodriguez on Saturday, Aug. 13 amid the investigation into the homicide.

Both teens were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, officials noted.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives from the Montgomery County Police’s Major Crimes Division by calling (240) 773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS.

