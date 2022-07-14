Contact Us
Police & Fire

Smithsburg Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Friend's 7-Year-Old Daughter At Golf Outing

Zak Failla
The minor was allegedly inappropriately touched on Golf Course lane in Thurmont.
The minor was allegedly inappropriately touched on Golf Course lane in Thurmont. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

A 64-year-old man in Maryland is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend’s young daughter while the pair played golf, officials announced.

Washington County resident Matthew John Anders, of Smithsburg, was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday, July 12, the Thurmont Police Department announced, after he allegedly sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.

The Thurmont Police Department was alerted to an alleged sexual offense that happened on Golf Course Lane on Saturday, June 18, after the child advised officials that she was assaulted while being examined at Frederick Health Hospital.

According to a police spokesperson, the girl advised authorities that a friend of her father had touched her inappropriately prior to the exam.

Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred while the victim was with her father and the friend - later identified as Anders - playing golf.

Anders was arrested without incident on July 12 on the warrant and charged with third-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault. He made an initial court appearance and was released on a $10,000 bond.

