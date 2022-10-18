Several Murder Suspects Wanted On Separate Homicide Charges For DC Killings

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public's help locating several suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses.

Deonte Patterson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed after the murder of Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, 32, according to Metropolitan police.

The murder occurred around 2:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23 in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest, police say.

Officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a man identified as Al-Mahdi suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

Herson Guzman, 19, is wanted for a separate homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Allison Street, Northwest on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Around 12:29 am, officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim identified as Samuel Hernandez, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced Hernandez dead on the scene.

Guzman is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.