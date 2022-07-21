Reward Offered After Road Crew Member Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Hagerstown Construction Zone

A $10,000 reward has been offered by the employer of a worker killed by a hit-and-run driver while working inside a work zone last month in Washington County, Maryland State Police announced.

Captiol Heights' Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.

The preliminary investigation determined that the road crew was backing up in the left lane of the interstate and removing construction barrels from a previous roadway project.

Investigators said that the driver of the vehicle that struck Ramos initially pulled into the right shoulder, but proceeded to speed away from the scene.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the vehicle (pictured above) involved in the crash as being a gray or silver, older-model pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.

In response to the ongoing investigation, Ramos’ employers have offered up a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identity and prosecution of the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or suspect vehicle has been asked to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at (301) 766-3800.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.