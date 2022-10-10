Dog Dies In Boonsboro Trailer Blaze, Fire Marshal Says

A dog was killed in Maryland when a fast-moving blaze broke out in a Washington County trailer, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Late on Sunday, Oct. 9, members of the Fairplay Volunteer Fire Department responded to Sharpsburg Pike in Boonsboro, when a resident living in the trailer reported a fire in the area of the front porch steps.

It took a team of more than five dozen firefighters just 10 minutes to get the flames under control, but not before it caused $30,000 ($20,000 to the structure, $10,000 to its contents) in damage.

A dog also died during the fire, officials noted. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal. No other details were released.

Officials said that the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross following the massive fire.

