Woman Forced To Give Birth On Jail Cell Floor While Staff 'Laughed' At Her Files Lawsuit

A pregnant woman who was arrested on a probation violation the day before she went into labor filed a federal lawsuit after nurses in a Maryland jail allegedly ignored her screams for help as she gave birth alone on a dirty jail cell floor, according to multiple reports.

Jazmin Valentine was over eight months pregnant when she was taken into custody and placed in the Washington County jail. When she went into labor on July 4, 2021 she was accused of going through drug withdrawals by Pennsylvania-based PrimeCare Medical Inc., the reports continue.

Valentine alleges that jail and nursing staff laughed at her, accusing her of just trying to get out of her cell. In desperation, Valentine slid what she believes was her baby's amniotic sac under the cell door to try and prove that she was in labor, the reports allege.

Valentine was discovered in her jail cell holding her baby girl after she was forced to give birth on the dirty floor alone, which she claims was so unsanitary that it gave her newborn daughter an antibiotic-resistant staph infection, according to CBS News.

The current condition of the baby girl was not immediately provided.

