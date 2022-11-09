Washington DC Has Highest Divorce Rate In Nation

The top 10 US states with the highest divorce rate, revealed that Washington, DC has the highest divorce rate in the nation, according to a new study by Texas Divorce Laws.

The District of Columbia is first with almost 21% divorce rate despite the lower married population. The study analyzed data from the United States Census Bureau on the divorced population of each state along with Washington, DC, and compared it to the population who are married, to discover the divorce rate of each state.

The 21% divorce rate is based on the number of divorced people in the area, 52,050, compared to the people who are married, which is 197,565.

The immediately following states with the highest divorce rates are New Mexico and Nevada, who rank as second and third.

