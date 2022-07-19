Road Closed After Train Strikes Box Truck In Washington County: Report

First responders were called to a reported train accident in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report.

An alert was issued at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, where a box truck was reportedly struck by a train at the intersection of McAfee Hill Road and Cascade Road in Highfield-Cascade.

It is unclear what the truck was carrying. The driver was reportedly not injured, though the incident led to road closures.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

