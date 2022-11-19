'Potomac River Rapist' Found Hanging By Sheets In Jail Cell Days Before Trial

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist was found dead inside of his jail cell in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.

Giles Warrick was found by a guard doing a routine check shortly before 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. Warrick reportedly was found hanging from a sheet and pronounced dead around 30 minutes later, the reports continue.

Warrick was accused of 10 sexual assaults as well as the murder of Christine Mirzayan, 29, that occurred in the Montgomery County area in the 1990s. He had been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.

Warrick was linked to the crimes through DNA and was set to go on trial later this month.

