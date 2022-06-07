Overturned SUV Leads To Closure Of Busy Washington County Roadway

A busy Maryland roadway was closed in both directions late in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 6, when there was a reported multi-vehicle crash.

First responders were dispatched to a stretch of Virginia Avenue near the I-70 bridge in Washington County, where there was a reported crash with at least one car that landed on its roof, officials said.

The crash was reported near Halfway and Williamsport.

On social media, a user responded on the Washington County MD Fire Calls page to advise that it was his wife who was involved in the crash, with her SUV being the vehicle to roll over.

“My wife was in the accident,” he posted. “She was turning left onto our street and had to wait on cars to pass, the other car came from behind and clipped the rear passenger side of her car.

“It spun my wife's (SUV) around facing the wrong direction and caused the other (SUV) to flip,” he continued. “My wife is being checked out at the hospital.”

It was unclear what happened to the other driver involved in the crash.

No names of anyone involved in the crash or additional details have been released by officials.

The crash led police to shut down the roadway in both directions to allow for the investigation to continue.

