Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The man was reportedly airlifted to an area hospital after having his thumb bitten off by a dog in Washington County. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police - Aviation Command

A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report.

In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The thumb was located and placed on ice and a helicopter was called to fly the victim to the Curtis Hand Center at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, the report states.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

