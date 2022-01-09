Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)

A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report.

In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The thumb was located and placed on ice and a helicopter was called to fly the victim to the Curtis Hand Center at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, the report states.

No other information was immediately available.

