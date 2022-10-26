Majority Of DCPS Teachers 'Unsatisfied' With Their Jobs, More Than Half Plan To Leave

Four out of five members of the Washington Teachers' Union are not satisfied with their jobs, according to a new survey.

The Washington Teacher's Union released a survey on Tuesday, Oct. 25 that showed the dissatisfaction members are feeling toward their jobs as contract negotiations with D.C. Public Schools have stalled.

Out of 4,300 public school teachers, 629 were surveyed in September. The majority of teachers surveyed were not satisfied with their jobs, stating increased workload and no increase in salary or compensation as major factors.

Among other large factors were unsustainable teacher turnover, lack of support with disruptive students, and not having enough time to meet professional responsibilities. Nearly all teachers report their school has a hard time retaining and recruiting staff.

Many teachers in the survey stated that their jobs were "stressful", "overwhelming", and "challenging" over rewarding and satisfying.

Out of all of the teachers surveyed, over half want to leave their position in the next few years, and a majority is dissatisfied with union negotiations with D.C. Public Schools and feel that they have been disrespected by the school system.

To read the full survey by the Washington Teacher's Union, click here.

