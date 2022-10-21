Investigation Launched After Teacher Reportedly Locked DC Elementary Student In School Closet

D.C. Public Schools and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating reports about child who was allegedly locked in a closet by a teacher at looking into reports that a teacher, reports WJLA.

The student was reportedly locked in a closet at Lawrence Boone Elementary School at 2200 Minnesota Avenue Southeast. The school provided WJLA with a statement claiming that they "cannot comment on personal matters" but take student safety seriously and have forwarded the allegations to the Metropolitan Police Department, the outlet continues.

The Metropolitan Police Department is said to be working alongside the school system's internal department to further investigate the incident. To read the full report by WJLA, click here.

