Hypothermia Alert Activated For DC Area As Temperatures Drop

Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a hypothermia alert for Washington, D.C. in an effort to help keep residents safe.

The alert will become active at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov 19, states Mayor Bowser.

The alert urges residents to check on unsheltered neighbors and other vulnerable individuals as temperatures continue to drop.

If you see someone in need of shelter call 202-399-7093 or 311. Please call 911 if there’s an immediate safety risk.

