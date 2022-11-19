Dozens Left Seeking Forever Family After Nearly 200 Children Find Homes On Adoption Day

Nearly 200 children were adopted in an annual adoption event held in Washington, D.C., reports WTOP.

The D.C. Family and Superior Courts held their 36th annual Adoption Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, with 174 children finding a new place to call home with a loving family. The program was held presented virtually for the third year in a row since the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet continues.

The theme for the 36th annual program was "loved, chosen, adopted". Even though many children were adopted, there are still 75 children in the District that are waiting to find their forever home, which is nearly double the number from 2021. If you or someone you know is interested in adopting a child, contact Doug Buchanan of the D.C. Courts at Douglas.Buchanan@DCCSystem.gov or CFSA at 202-671-LOVE. To read the full story by WTOP, click here.

