Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year

Seen her?

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year.

Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her mother advised that she had been unable to contact her daughter since April of 2021.

McKinnie-Jordan was described as being 5-foot-2 weighing an estimated 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials noted that she previously lived in Virginia and South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding McKinnie-Jordan or her whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Ashley Swidarski at the Laurel Police Department by calling (301) 498-0092 ext. 1146 or emailing ASwidarski@laurel.md.us.

