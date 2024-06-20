Maryland State Police Helicopter Required To Rescue Injured Logger Who Fell From Tree Limb

A crew based out of Cumberland were called in on Thursday morning to Grant County, to conduct a hoist mission with an assist from first responders on the ground.

According to state police, an aerial rescue was requested in West Virginia due to the severity of the logger's injuries, the challenging terrain, and possibly prolonged extraction time.

Pilots hovered above the trail, and a paramedic was lowered to the rescue site. The logger was then secured and flown to the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

