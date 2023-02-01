Beyoncé Comes To DC Area

Beyoncé is heading to the D.C. area during a stop on her highly-anticipated world tour.

The superstar will be performing at FedExField in Landover, Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 5 as a part of her Renaissance World Tour, the singer announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the start of Black History Month.

The Queen Bey announced her tour on Instagram dressed in some of her iconic Renaissance era imagery, sitting on a glittering mosaic horse.

Beyoncé will stop at more than three dozen locations across the globe during the nearly four-month long tour, which begins in Stockholm, Sweden in May and ends in New Orleans, Louisiana at the end of September.

Nearby stops include Charlotte, NC, Pittsburgh, PA, Boston, MA, and East Rutherford, NJ.

