Driver Rescued By Maryland State Police Helicopter After Rollover Crash Down 80-Foot Embankment

Shortly before 7 a.m. on May 3, state police say that their Aviation Unit was requested in Allegany County where there was a driver trapped over the embankment.

"While on scene, the crew of Trooper 5 was able to make contact with the patient and rescue crews," officials said.

"Based on patient condition, high-angle terrain and the extended extrication time, Trooper 5 was requested to perform an aerial rescue of the patient."

The pilot was able to hover approximately 100 feet over the crash site, and a trooper was sent down to assess the driver.

With an assist by the trooper, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and "packaged into a 'PEP Bag,'" before being hoisted into the helicopter.

The driver was then taken to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

