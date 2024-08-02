Brian Anthony Stuart, 24, is accused of killing Waynesboro resident Tyrone Earl Nelson in Hagerstown after reportedly getting into a dispute that turned deadly.

According to the Hagerstown Police Department, officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday night to the 300 block of North Jonathan Street to probe a shooting.

Upon arrival they found Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Meritus Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

"It is believed the shooting occurred after there was a dispute between two individuals that were known to one another," a spokesperson for the police department said.

Stuart was arrested on Friday, Aug. 2, and the Hagerstown resident was charged with:

First- and second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Multiple weapons offenses.

No details about his initial court appearance were released by the police.

