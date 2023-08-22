Partly Cloudy 80°

Youth Football Game Canceled After Fights Erupt In The Crowd: St. Mary's County Sheriff

There was action on and off the field at a St. Mary's County youth football game that turned violent on Sunday afternoon.

The fight was reported at Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Multiple fighters involving bystanders at a U14 football game being held at the Lancaster Park in Lexington Park prompted a heavy police response from several agencies on Sunday, Aug. 20, authorities say.

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police Department were called at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, where there were reports of fights in the stands as teens squared off on the field.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, deputies and officers were forced to deploy pepper spray to stop the fighting and disperse the crowd.

The scale of the fight escalated to the point of requiring crews from the Calvert County and Charles County sheriff's offices to help intervene.

The game was canceled. 

Officials say that the incident remains under investigation and criminal charges are possibly pending for some involved. As of Tuesday, Aug. 22, there have been no arrests made.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

