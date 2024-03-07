Woman Convicted For Dismemberment Murder Of Man In Maryland: St. Mary's County State's Attorney

Michelina Goodwin, 46, was convicted by a jury for the dismemberment murder of 50-year-old James Volodimir Nalborczyk, who was reported missing in December 2022 and later found dead.

According to Maryland State Police investigators, Goodwin and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, were arrested in January last year for their alleged roles in Nalborczyk's death.

Nalborczyk was reported missing to Maryland State Police on Dec. 21, 2022, and the investigation determined that foul play was involved in his sudden disappearance.

Police say that after he was reported missing, Nalborczyk's body was found in remote areas of Charles County and St. Mary’s County.

More details regarding Goodwin's conviction is expected to be released by the state's attorney's office.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

