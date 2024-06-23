Mechanicsville resident John William Alvarado, 47, is facing multiple attempted murder charges following an incident late on Saturday night that resulted in his ex hospitalized and him in handcuffs, according to the sheriff's office.

On June 22, deputies were called to a reported assault in the 45000 block of Nicholas Court in Lexington Park, where they spoke with Alvarado's ex, who said she was supposed to meet him, though he allegedly had more nefarious plains.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, when Alvarado got out of his vehicle, he took out a loaded gun and pointed it at his ex, then allegedly struck her with the handgun several times.

While he was fleeing the area, he also discharged the weapon twice.

Alvarado's victim had to be airlifted to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of her undisclosed injuries. Her condition was not available late on Sunday afternoon.

It was later determined that Alvarado "had a previously disqualifying criminal conviction that prohibited him from possessing firearms."

On Sunday, June 23, tipsters advised detectives that Alvarado was in Leonardtown, and he was taken into custody in a subsequent traffic stop.

Alvarado was charged with:

Attempted first- and second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Firearm use during the commission of a violent crime;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Possession of a loaded handgun on a person;

Possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Reckless endangerment, and other related offenses.

He is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

