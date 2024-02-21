Partly Cloudy 43°

Witnesses Sought As Family Mourns Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Maryland

A family is mourning in Maryland following a fatal pedestrian crash, and now state police investigators are seeking possible witnesses to the early-morning strike.

Briece Antwoine Joynes was killed after being struck by a vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Nanticoke Road near Willow Creek Drive in Salisbury

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Fruitland resident Briece Antwoine Joynes, 42, died at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital after being struck by a driver in Wicomico County, state police announced on Wednesday. 

Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office were called at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 to Nanticoke Road near Willow Creek Drive in Salisbury, when a motorist reported seeing something lying on the road.

Joynes was treated and taken by paramedics to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to Maryland State Police investigators, it is believed that the suspected vehicle was traveling west on Nanticoke Road at the time of the crash. 

Investigators are now seeking possible witnesses or anyone who traveled in the area between midnight and 3:20 a.m. on Friday.

Following his death, friends and family were quick to take to social media to mourn his passing.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident can contact investigators by calling (410) 819-4753.

