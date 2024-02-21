Witnesses Sought As Family Mourns Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Maryland

Fruitland resident Briece Antwoine Joynes, 42, died at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital after being struck by a driver in Wicomico County, state police announced on Wednesday.

Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office were called at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 to Nanticoke Road near Willow Creek Drive in Salisbury, when a motorist reported seeing something lying on the road.

Joynes was treated and taken by paramedics to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to Maryland State Police investigators, it is believed that the suspected vehicle was traveling west on Nanticoke Road at the time of the crash.

Investigators are now seeking possible witnesses or anyone who traveled in the area between midnight and 3:20 a.m. on Friday.

Following his death, friends and family were quick to take to social media to mourn his passing.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident can contact investigators by calling (410) 819-4753.

