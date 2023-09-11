Turkish National Killed In Maryland Electric Scooter Crash: State Police

Muhammed Ekinci, 20, who hails from the country of Turkey, has been identified by Maryland State Police investigators as the person riding an electric scooter who was struck by a Ford Fusion early on Monday, Sept. 11.

The incident was reported at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday morning in Worcester County.

According to police, Ekinci was riding a Razor electric scooter on Route 50 in the area of Route 589 when he was struck by Katie Tucker, 45, of Berlin, who was driving in a 2011 Ford Fusion.

Ekinci was take to Atlantic General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Tucker refused medical attention at the scene of the crash.

The crash led to road closures in the area for nearly three hours. Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact state police in Berlin by calling (410) 641-3101.

Officials noted that charges are pending the outcome of the investigation into the crash.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

