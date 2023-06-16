Teen Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Michael Tran, 19, of California, has been accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old during an event that was held on Wednesday, June 14.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office issued an alert on Friday, June 16 that Tran had been arrested following an investigation into the incident, which happened at a home in California.

No details about the abuse were released by investigators.

Tran has been charged with rape and a sexual offense at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

No information about his initial court appearance has been released by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

