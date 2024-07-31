Fair 85°

Target Temporarily Evacuated During Sheriff's Investigation In St. Mary's County (Developing)

A Target location in St. Mary's County was temporarily evacuated on Wednesday afternoon while the sheriff's office conducted an investigation in the area.

Target in the First Colony Shopping Center in California

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
An alert was issued at 1:15 p.m. on July 31 cautioning that deputies were at the scene at Target in the First Colony Shopping Center in California for an active investigation.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, "at the request of store management, personnel, and customers have been evacuated." 

The nature of the investigation was not disclosed. 

Officials said that there were no injuries and no damage to property has been reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

