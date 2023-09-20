Suspected Dealer Busted After Vehicle, Foot Pursuit With Deputies In Lexington Park: Sheriff

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies were able to apprehend and arrest the 27-year-old Lexington Park resident who was wanted and spotted while they were working the "Slow Down St. Mary's" initiative in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road.

The deputies confirmed that Miles was wanted for an assault charge, and when they attempted to stop him, he refused to yield and instead sped away and launched a police pursuit.

Miles didn't make it far, striking a curb and halting the vehicular pursuit before he took off on foot and had to be apprehended by Deputies Preston Dixon, Austin Welch and Joseph Senatore.

Once he was in custody, deputies recovered several small baggies of crack cocaine that Miles discarded during the chase and "appear to be consistent with drug distribution," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Officials made note that "Cpl. Lacey Smith and her K9 partner Kyra were also instrumental in the drug arrest."

Miles was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance;

Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

He's being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

