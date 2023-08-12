Partly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Sheriff IDs Motorcyclist Left With 'Incapacitating Injuries' In St. Mary's County Crash

Driver error and poor weather conditions are believed to be the cause of a crash that left a motorcyclist with incapacitating injuries, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The biker was struck at the 30000 block of Three Notch Road at the intersection of Oak Station
The biker was struck at the 30000 block of Three Notch Road at the intersection of Oak Station Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Fabian Cardona, 49, had to be airlifted to an area hospital after he crashed into a Hyundai Elantra being drive by a 20-year-old Waldorf resident and suffered serious injuries on Friday night, officials say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road at the intersection of Oak Station, where there was a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to investigators, the White Plains resident was riding a Harley-Davidson north on Three Notch Road when he struck the Hyundai, which was traveling in the opposite direction and was making a left turn onto Oak Station Drive.

Cardona had to be airlifted to an area hospital due to his injuries, though his condition was not immediately available on Saturday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

 Anyone with information about the incident or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at the sheriff’s office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 2337 or emailing Vincent.Pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE