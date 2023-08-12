Sheriff IDs Motorcyclist Left With 'Incapacitating Injuries' In St. Mary's County Crash

Fabian Cardona, 49, had to be airlifted to an area hospital after he crashed into a Hyundai Elantra being drive by a 20-year-old Waldorf resident and suffered serious injuries on Friday night, officials say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road at the intersection of Oak Station, where there was a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to investigators, the White Plains resident was riding a Harley-Davidson north on Three Notch Road when he struck the Hyundai, which was traveling in the opposite direction and was making a left turn onto Oak Station Drive.

Cardona had to be airlifted to an area hospital due to his injuries, though his condition was not immediately available on Saturday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at the sheriff’s office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 2337 or emailing Vincent.Pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

