An alert was issued by the sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon advising that Dimarian Eltreek Logan is wanted for escape following an incident that was reported on Tuesday, May 7.

Logan, who had been behind bars, was wearing a GPS device while on an approved furlough. On Tuesday, Correctional Officers received a tamper alert from the device, and responded to the location, where they found it in a bathroom trash can.

Logan was described as being 6-foot tall weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Logan or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1959 or emailing Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.