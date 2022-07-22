Wes Moore Wins Democratic Primary For Governor In Maryland: Projections

Gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore is looking to make history after reportedly earning the nod in the Democratic primary for governor in Maryland.

Some remaining votes are still being counted, but Moore, an author, and former CEO, is expected to top former Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez as the final ballots are counted, according to NBC Washington and CNN projections.

If elected at the general election in November, Moore would become Maryland’s first Black governor.

“What started as an idea just a year ago is not just an idea anymore,” Moore said on Wednesday, July 20, when he took a lead in the primary. “As we wait for the final results, I know that together, we can chart a new path into a bold and better future for our state where we will leave no one behind.”

Another competitor vying for the Democratic seat, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, conceded in a statement that he released on Friday, July 22 congratulating Moore and his running mate.

“I congratulate Wes Moore and Aruna Miller for running a successful campaign and becoming the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor,” he said.

“With voting rights, Roe v. Wade, health care, common sense gun control, climate change, and economic stability becoming the key issues of this moment, it is vital that Marylanders come together to elect a Democrat to be the next governor."

Democrats dramatically outnumber Republicans in Maryland, though Republicans have won the majority of the previous five elections, including incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan.

“We agree with the Moore campaign that as of today, with 134,000 uncounted received ballots and 170,000 additional outstanding ballots not yet recorded, no candidate is in a position to claim victory,” Perez and his team wrote in their own statement.

Perez’s camp said that “it's too early to call this race," citing mail-in ballots still to be counted.

"Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez,” they stated.

“He flipped multiple counties from election day and made major vote gains statewide, all while as many as 80,000 votes remain in Montgomery County — the largest remaining vote share and Tom's incredibly strong base.”

When the votes are finalized, either Moore or Perez will face Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, a Republican, in November.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.