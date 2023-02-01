Woman, Children Escape Barricade Situation In St. Mary's County After Standoff: State Police

Maryland State Police arrested a 40-year-old man following an hours-long standoff with troopers that started on Tuesday night and ended early on Wednesday morning, officials say.

St. Mary’s County resident Dennis Andrew Gibson, of California, is facing multiple charges following a barricade situation that began on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and stretched into the beginning of Wednesday, Feb. 1 when he was ultimately apprehended.

The incident began at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when a woman contacted the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack regarding a domestic incident that happened in the 23300 block of Sugar Maple Court in California.

According to the initial investigation, Gibson and the woman were involved in a verbal altercation that rapidly escalated, during which he retrieved a handgun and shot a wall inside the residence.

Officials said that the woman and two young children were ultimately able to escape, though Gibson could not be coaxed out of the residence until members of the Maryland State Police STATE Team gained entry to the home shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning and took him into custody without further incident.

Inside the residence, multiple firearms, rounds of ammunition, and loaded magazines were recovered by troopers.

No injuries were reported.

Gibson was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Multiple weapons offenses.

He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without bail.

